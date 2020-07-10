FirstSource Solutions jumps after Jhunjhunwala hikes stake

-
ALSO READ
Jubilant Life hits the roof after Jhunjhunwala hikes stake
VIP Inds rallies after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala hikes stake
Aptech tumbles on buzz Sebi probes Rakesh Jhunjhunwala for insider trading
Aptech consolidated net profit rises 291.28% in the December 2019 quarter
A2Z Infra Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.85 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
FirstSource Solutions spurted 5.69% to Rs 42.70 after well-known investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala increased stake in the company to 2.88% during Q1 June 2020.
In Q1 June 2020, Jhunjhunwala bought 57 lakh equity shares, or 0.82% stake, in FirstSource Solutions. Post purchase, Jhunjhunwala's shareholding in Firstsource Solutions increased to 2.88% from 2.06% held earlier.
Firstsource Solutions' consolidated net profit fell 6.8% to Rs 91.58 crore on a 10.7% increase in net sales to Rs 1,067.26 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.
Firstsource Solutions is a provider of a range of business process management services across the customer life cycle delivered through transaction processing. The firm's segments include banking, financial services and insurance and non-banking, financial services and insurance. Its geographic reach include USA and Canada, UK, India and overseas.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU