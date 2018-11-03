Flex Foods standalone net profit rises 38.02% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 0.70% to Rs 22.86 croreNet profit of Flex Foods rose 38.02% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 0.70% to Rs 22.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 23.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales22.8623.02 -1 OPM %20.4318.55 -PBDT4.634.10 13 PBT3.352.84 18 NP2.651.92 38
