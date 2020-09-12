Flexituff Ventures International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 70.27 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 52.45% to Rs 133.81 croreNet Loss of Flexituff Ventures International reported to Rs 70.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 24.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.45% to Rs 133.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 281.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales133.81281.42 -52 OPM %-26.852.64 -PBDT-51.54-17.26 -199 PBT-70.54-35.62 -98 NP-70.27-24.50 -187
