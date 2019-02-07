JUST IN
Florence Investech standalone net profit rises 561.54% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 332.14% to Rs 1.21 crore

Net profit of Florence Investech rose 561.54% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 332.14% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.210.28 332 OPM %90.9167.86 -PBDT1.100.19 479 PBT1.100.19 479 NP0.860.13 562

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019.

