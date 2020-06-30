Fluidomat consolidated net profit declines 2.02% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 34.83% to Rs 6.68 croreNet profit of Fluidomat declined 2.02% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.83% to Rs 6.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.47% to Rs 3.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.78% to Rs 25.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.6810.25 -35 25.4926.77 -5 OPM %12.5712.10 -12.7510.87 - PBDT1.491.56 -4 4.924.03 22 PBT1.321.39 -5 4.263.33 28 NP0.970.99 -2 3.192.39 33
