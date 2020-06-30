Fluidomat consolidated net profit declines 2.02% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.83% to Rs 6.68 crore

Net profit of Fluidomat declined 2.02% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.83% to Rs 6.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.47% to Rs 3.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.78% to Rs 25.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

6.6810.2525.4926.7712.5712.1012.7510.871.491.564.924.031.321.394.263.330.970.993.192.39

