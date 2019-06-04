Focus Industrial Resources reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 60.42% to Rs 0.19 crore

reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 60.42% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 54.49% to Rs 0.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.190.480.761.6763.1622.9215.797.190.120.120.120.1200000000

