Focus Industrial Resources reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 60.42% to Rs 0.19 crore

Focus Industrial Resources reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 60.42% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 54.49% to Rs 0.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.190.48 -60 0.761.67 -54 OPM %63.1622.92 -15.797.19 - PBDT0.120.12 0 0.120.12 0 PBT00 0 00 0 NP00 0 00 0

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 17:13 IST

