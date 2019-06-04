Focus Suites Solutions & Services standalone net profit rises 6.72% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Focus Suites Solutions & Services approves increase in authorised capital
Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit declines 1.44% in the December 2018 quarter
Xchanging Solutions consolidated net profit rises 187.46% in the March 2019 quarter
Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit rises 5.84% in the March 2019 quarter
Kellton Tech Solutions consolidated net profit declines 12.46% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 12.32% to Rs 9.12 croreNet profit of Focus Suites Solutions & Services rose 6.72% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.32% to Rs 9.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.82% to Rs 2.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.66% to Rs 16.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales9.128.12 12 16.6414.64 14 OPM %24.7831.28 -26.0830.74 - PBDT2.142.47 -13 4.164.30 -3 PBT1.761.63 8 3.312.78 19 NP1.271.19 7 2.382.02 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU