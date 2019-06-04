Focus Suites Solutions & Services standalone net profit rises 6.72% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 12.32% to Rs 9.12 crore

Net profit of & Services rose 6.72% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.32% to Rs 9.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.82% to Rs 2.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.66% to Rs 16.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

9.128.1216.6414.6424.7831.2826.0830.742.142.474.164.301.761.633.312.781.271.192.382.02

