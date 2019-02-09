JUST IN
Business Standard

Fomento Resorts & Hotels standalone net profit declines 11.19% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 5.89% to Rs 19.41 crore

Net profit of Fomento Resorts & Hotels declined 11.19% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.89% to Rs 19.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 18.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales19.4118.33 6 OPM %44.0044.57 -PBDT7.497.98 -6 PBT6.927.35 -6 NP3.734.20 -11

First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 16:38 IST

