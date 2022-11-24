JUST IN
Food Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 49.23% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.09% to Rs 60413.23 crore

Net profit of Food Corporation of India declined 49.23% to Rs 902.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1778.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.09% to Rs 60413.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 65026.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales60413.2365026.28 -7 OPM %1.552.78 -PBDT935.291805.91 -48 PBT902.981778.66 -49 NP902.981778.66 -49

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 15:33 IST

