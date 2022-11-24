Food Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 49.23% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.09% to Rs 60413.23 crore

Net profit of Food Corporation of India declined 49.23% to Rs 902.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1778.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.09% to Rs 60413.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 65026.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

