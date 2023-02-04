Foods & Inns standalone net profit rises 2125.49% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 65.55% to Rs 194.95 crore

Net profit of Foods & Inns rose 2125.49% to Rs 11.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 65.55% to Rs 194.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 117.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.194.95117.769.076.4613.344.739.861.4811.350.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)