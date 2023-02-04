Foods & Inns standalone net profit rises 2125.49% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 65.55% to Rs 194.95 croreNet profit of Foods & Inns rose 2125.49% to Rs 11.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 65.55% to Rs 194.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 117.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales194.95117.76 66 OPM %9.076.46 -PBDT13.344.73 182 PBT9.861.48 566 NP11.350.51 2125
