Forbes & Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

CL Educate Ltd, Thinkink Picturez Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd and PG Electroplast Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 September 2020.

Forbes & Company Ltd spiked 10.00% to Rs 1117.45 at 12:09 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2267 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2085 shares in the past one month.

CL Educate Ltd surged 9.90% to Rs 68.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 65798 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9455 shares in the past one month.

Thinkink Picturez Ltd soared 5.53% to Rs 22.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 45204 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tejas Networks Ltd gained 5.00% to Rs 71.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

PG Electroplast Ltd rose 5.00% to Rs 56.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5710 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15357 shares in the past one month.

