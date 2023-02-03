Forbes & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.09 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 24.35% to Rs 103.43 croreNet Loss of Forbes & Company reported to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 11.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 24.35% to Rs 103.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 136.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales103.43136.73 -24 OPM %3.0910.01 -PBDT7.6728.69 -73 PBT0.8717.28 -95 NP-4.09-11.04 63
