Board of Medico Remedies approves sub-division of shares
Forbes & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.09 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 24.35% to Rs 103.43 crore

Net Loss of Forbes & Company reported to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 11.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 24.35% to Rs 103.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 136.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales103.43136.73 -24 OPM %3.0910.01 -PBDT7.6728.69 -73 PBT0.8717.28 -95 NP-4.09-11.04 63

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 07:35 IST

