Forbes & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.09 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 24.35% to Rs 103.43 crore

Net Loss of Forbes & Company reported to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 11.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 24.35% to Rs 103.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 136.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.103.43136.733.0910.017.6728.690.8717.28-4.09-11.04

