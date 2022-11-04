Forbes & Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 40.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.66% to Rs 114.73 croreNet profit of Forbes & Company reported to Rs 40.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 49.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 12.66% to Rs 114.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 131.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales114.73131.36 -13 OPM %-7.8412.17 -PBDT-7.2517.99 PL PBT-14.066.76 PL NP40.02-49.69 LP
