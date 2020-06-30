Force Motors consolidated net profit declines 83.47% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 38.36% to Rs 653.78 croreNet profit of Force Motors declined 83.47% to Rs 6.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 38.36% to Rs 653.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1060.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 65.00% to Rs 50.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 143.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.66% to Rs 3080.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3652.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales653.781060.64 -38 3080.523652.45 -16 OPM %10.976.63 -8.467.52 - PBDT73.8591.42 -19 275.59341.06 -19 PBT21.3849.86 -57 81.07190.14 -57 NP6.0636.67 -83 50.17143.33 -65
