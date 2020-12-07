Force Motors Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

IFCI Ltd, Himatsingka Seide Ltd, Omaxe Ltd and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 December 2020.

Force Motors Ltd surged 13.43% to Rs 1429.05 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 44641 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7220 shares in the past one month.

IFCI Ltd soared 10.21% to Rs 7.99. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Himatsingka Seide Ltd spiked 10.00% to Rs 138.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37037 shares in the past one month.

Omaxe Ltd spurt 9.96% to Rs 82.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17359 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6548 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd advanced 9.85% to Rs 25.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

