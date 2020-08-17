Fortis Healthcare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 178.92 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 46.77% to Rs 605.95 croreNet loss of Fortis Healthcare reported to Rs 178.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 67.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.77% to Rs 605.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1138.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales605.951138.31 -47 OPM %-17.0512.50 -PBDT-137.06113.74 PL PBT-208.7142.79 PL NP-178.9267.81 PL
