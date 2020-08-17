JUST IN
Fortis Healthcare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 178.92 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 46.77% to Rs 605.95 crore

Net loss of Fortis Healthcare reported to Rs 178.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 67.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.77% to Rs 605.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1138.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales605.951138.31 -47 OPM %-17.0512.50 -PBDT-137.06113.74 PL PBT-208.7142.79 PL NP-178.9267.81 PL

First Published: Mon, August 17 2020.

