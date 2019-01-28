Foseco India standalone net profit declines 10.34% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 2.97% to Rs 89.16 crore

Net profit of declined 10.34% to Rs 7.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 2.97% to Rs 89.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 91.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.49% to Rs 32.04 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 31.57 crore during the previous year ended December 2017. Sales rose 1.28% to Rs 362.16 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 357.59 crore during the previous year ended December 2017.

