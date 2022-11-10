Foseco India standalone net profit rises 21.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.90% to Rs 102.54 croreNet profit of Foseco India rose 21.71% to Rs 10.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.90% to Rs 102.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 86.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales102.5486.97 18 OPM %14.5914.28 -PBDT16.6313.41 24 PBT14.7311.90 24 NP10.938.98 22
