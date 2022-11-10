Foseco India standalone net profit rises 21.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.90% to Rs 102.54 crore

Net profit of Foseco India rose 21.71% to Rs 10.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.90% to Rs 102.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 86.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.102.5486.9714.5914.2816.6313.4114.7311.9010.938.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)