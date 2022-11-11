Franklin Industries standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 77.54% to Rs 1.70 crore

Net profit of Franklin Industries rose 20.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 77.54% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.707.5714.122.640.240.200.240.200.180.15

