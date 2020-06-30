JUST IN
Fraser and Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 32.03% to Rs 3.38 crore

Net loss of Fraser and Company reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 32.03% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 928.57% to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 422.25% to Rs 25.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.382.56 32 25.124.81 422 OPM %-4.440 -3.821.04 - PBDT-0.150.06 PL 0.960.11 773 PBT-0.150.05 PL 0.950.10 850 NP-0.100.03 PL 0.720.07 929

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 08:55 IST

