Fredun Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 85.03% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 46.18% to Rs 77.65 croreNet profit of Fredun Pharmaceuticals rose 85.03% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 46.18% to Rs 77.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 53.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales77.6553.12 46 OPM %9.418.19 -PBDT5.363.10 73 PBT4.622.55 81 NP3.461.87 85
