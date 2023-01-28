Fredun Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 85.03% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 46.18% to Rs 77.65 crore

Net profit of Fredun Pharmaceuticals rose 85.03% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 46.18% to Rs 77.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 53.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.77.6553.129.418.195.363.104.622.553.461.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)