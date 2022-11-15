Freshtrop Fruits reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.91 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 49.75% to Rs 29.41 croreNet Loss of Freshtrop Fruits reported to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 49.75% to Rs 29.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales29.4119.64 50 OPM %-4.113.26 -PBDT-1.610.65 PL PBT-2.87-0.53 -442 NP-1.91-0.27 -607
