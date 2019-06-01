Frontier Informatics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 3500.00% to Rs 0.36 croreNet profit of Frontier Informatics reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3500.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1300.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.360.01 3500 0.420.03 1300 OPM %61.11-1200.00 -19.05-933.33 - PBDT0.21-0.11 LP 0.03-0.31 LP PBT0.21-0.12 LP 0.03-0.32 LP NP0.21-0.12 LP 0.03-0.32 LP
