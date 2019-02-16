Frontline Corporation standalone net profit declines 46.07% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 0.77% to Rs 11.53 croreNet profit of Frontline Corporation declined 46.07% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 0.77% to Rs 11.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales11.5311.62 -1 OPM %4.165.68 -PBDT1.071.29 -17 PBT0.590.90 -34 NP0.480.89 -46
