Frontline Corporation standalone net profit rises 131.03% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.58% to Rs 15.56 crore

Net profit of Frontline Corporation rose 131.03% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 12.58% to Rs 15.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.15.5617.803.660.731.260.840.870.380.670.29

