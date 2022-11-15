Frontline Corporation standalone net profit rises 131.03% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.58% to Rs 15.56 croreNet profit of Frontline Corporation rose 131.03% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 12.58% to Rs 15.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales15.5617.80 -13 OPM %3.660.73 -PBDT1.260.84 50 PBT0.870.38 129 NP0.670.29 131
