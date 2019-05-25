Frontline Securities standalone net profit declines 71.19% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 18.06% to Rs 1.18 crore

Net profit of declined 71.19% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.06% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.32% to Rs 4.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 61.54% to Rs 5.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1.181.445.673.5152.5471.5375.3170.94-0.403.704.4311.83-0.493.534.0711.620.873.024.559.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)