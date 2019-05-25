Frontline Securities standalone net profit declines 71.19% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 18.06% to Rs 1.18 croreNet profit of Frontline Securities declined 71.19% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.06% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 54.32% to Rs 4.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 61.54% to Rs 5.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.181.44 -18 5.673.51 62 OPM %52.5471.53 -75.3170.94 - PBDT-0.403.70 PL 4.4311.83 -63 PBT-0.493.53 PL 4.0711.62 -65 NP0.873.02 -71 4.559.96 -54
