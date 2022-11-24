JUST IN
Fullerton India Credit Company standalone net profit declines 19.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.52% to Rs 157.32 crore

Net profit of Fullerton India Credit Company declined 19.15% to Rs 17.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.52% to Rs 157.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 121.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales157.32121.46 30 OPM %66.8280.01 -PBDT26.1230.40 -14 PBT23.4228.94 -19 NP17.5221.67 -19

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 17:30 IST

