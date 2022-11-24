Fullerton India Home Finance Co standalone net profit declines 19.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.52% to Rs 157.32 crore

Net profit of Fullerton India Home Finance Co declined 19.15% to Rs 17.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.52% to Rs 157.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 121.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.157.32121.4666.8280.0126.1230.4023.4228.9417.5221.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)