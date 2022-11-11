Fundviser Capital (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 60.00% to Rs 0.02 croreNet loss of Fundviser Capital (India) reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.020.05 -60 OPM %-150.00-20.00 -PBDT-0.010 0 PBT-0.010 0 NP-0.010 0
