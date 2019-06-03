JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Banswara Syntex standalone net profit rises 530.84% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Funny Software standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Funny Software declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 17:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU