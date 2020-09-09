Future Consumer declines after weak Q1 show

Future Consumer declined 1.49% to Rs 9.9 after the company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 68.37 crore in Q1 June 2020, higher than Rs 15.13 crore of net loss reported in Q1 June 2019.

Net sales for Q1 June 2020 stood at Rs 380.54 crore, a 64% decline over Rs 1048.45 crore in Q1 June 2019. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 8 September 2020.

Future Consumer posted a pre tax loss of Rs 67.61 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against pre tax loss of Rs 8.72 crore in Q1 June 2019.

Shares of Future Consumer slumped for sixth consecutive trading session. The stock has tumbled 21.74% in six trading sessions from its previous closing high of Rs 12.65 hit on 1 September 2020.

Future Consumer is engaged in branding, marketing, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of fast moving consumer goods, food and processed food products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)