Future Consumer reports consolidated net loss of Rs 175.34 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.70% to Rs 947.08 croreNet loss of Future Consumer reported to Rs 175.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 7.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.70% to Rs 947.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1037.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 215.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.11% to Rs 4040.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3880.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales947.081037.38 -9 4040.333880.65 4 OPM %-8.611.68 --0.041.84 - PBDT-93.733.73 PL -62.5529.18 PL PBT-110.63-10.54 -950 -133.00-23.97 -455 NP-175.347.75 PL -215.83-6.39 -3278
