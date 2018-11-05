Future Consumer reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.23 crore in the September 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 34.63% to Rs 1011.15 crore

Net Loss of Future Consumer reported to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 10.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 34.63% to Rs 1011.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 751.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales1011.15751.05 35 OPM %1.901.07 -PBDT10.511.05 901 PBT-2.19-10.30 79 NP-3.23-10.30 69

