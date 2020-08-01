Future Lifestyle Fashions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 148.65 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.47% to Rs 1442.96 crore

Net loss of Future Lifestyle Fashions reported to Rs 148.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 74.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.47% to Rs 1442.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1381.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 53.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 188.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.94% to Rs 6297.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5728.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

