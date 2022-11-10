Future Market Networks consolidated net profit rises 9433.33% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Macpower CNC Machines standalone net profit declines 11.49% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sales rise 4.16% to Rs 22.01 crore

Net profit of Future Market Networks rose 9433.33% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.16% to Rs 22.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales22.0121.13 4 OPM %54.0748.51 -PBDT8.306.04 37 PBT3.861.31 195 NP2.860.03 9433

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 17:54 IST

