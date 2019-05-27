Future Retail reports standalone net profit of Rs 203.17 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.97% to Rs 5396.60 crore

Net profit of reported to Rs 203.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 463.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.97% to Rs 5396.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4574.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 6379.31% to Rs 732.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.13% to Rs 20164.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 18477.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

