Future Supply Chain Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 16.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 33.07% to Rs 302.10 croreNet profit of Future Supply Chain Solutions reported to Rs 16.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.07% to Rs 302.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 227.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 113.01% to Rs 65.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.76% to Rs 1112.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 831.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales302.10227.03 33 1112.77831.92 34 OPM %10.767.29 -10.548.83 - PBDT27.4316.01 71 106.8676.22 40 PBT16.04-4.56 LP 65.1630.59 113 NP16.04-4.56 LP 65.1630.59 113
