Futuristic Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Arihant's Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Integrated Hitech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Midwest Gold reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Explicit Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Pankaj Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs -0.02 croreNet Loss of Futuristic Securities reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 45.45% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales-0.020.03 PL 0.060.11 -45 OPM %200.00-200.00 --16.67-27.27 - PBDT-0.04-0.06 33 -0.01-0.03 67 PBT-0.04-0.06 33 -0.01-0.03 67 NP-0.03-0.04 25 -0.01-0.02 50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU