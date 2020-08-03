G K Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.80% to Rs 6.72 crore

Net loss of G K Consultants reported to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.80% to Rs 6.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.76% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.33% to Rs 9.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

