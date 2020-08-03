JUST IN
G K Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.80% to Rs 6.72 crore

Net loss of G K Consultants reported to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.80% to Rs 6.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.76% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.33% to Rs 9.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.7210.00 -33 9.1210.90 -16 OPM %-6.403.70 -2.192.11 - PBDT-0.430.37 PL 0.200.23 -13 PBT-0.430.37 PL 0.200.23 -13 NP-0.480.31 PL 0.150.17 -12

