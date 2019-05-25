G K Consultants reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 60.11% to Rs 10.00 croreNet profit of G K Consultants reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 60.11% to Rs 10.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 70.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 66.96% to Rs 10.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales10.0025.07 -60 10.9032.99 -67 OPM %3.200.12 -1.650.39 - PBDT0.370.03 1133 0.230.13 77 PBT0.370.03 1133 0.230.13 77 NP0.310 0 0.170.10 70
