G K Consultants standalone net profit rises 220.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 95.25% to Rs 0.28 crore

Net profit of G K Consultants rose 220.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 95.25% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.285.89 -95 OPM %57.140.85 -PBDT0.160.05 220 PBT0.160.05 220 NP0.160.05 220

First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 15:10 IST

