JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Kimia Biosciences reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

G V Films reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 775.00% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net Loss of G V Films reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 775.00% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.350.04 775 OPM %62.86-600.00 -PBDT0.04-0.39 LP PBT-0.11-0.55 80 NP-0.12-0.55 78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU