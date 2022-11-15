G V Films reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 775.00% to Rs 0.35 croreNet Loss of G V Films reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 775.00% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.350.04 775 OPM %62.86-600.00 -PBDT0.04-0.39 LP PBT-0.11-0.55 80 NP-0.12-0.55 78
