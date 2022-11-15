G V Films reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 775.00% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net Loss of G V Films reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 775.00% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.350.0462.86-600.000.04-0.39-0.11-0.55-0.12-0.55

