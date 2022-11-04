GAIL (India) consolidated net profit declines 54.39% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 77.77% to Rs 38680.36 croreNet profit of GAIL (India) declined 54.39% to Rs 1315.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2883.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 77.77% to Rs 38680.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21758.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales38680.3621758.05 78 OPM %4.9216.64 -PBDT2370.064331.88 -45 PBT1675.253728.03 -55 NP1315.112883.30 -54
