GAIL (India) consolidated net profit declines 54.39% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of GAIL (India) declined 54.39% to Rs 1315.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2883.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 77.77% to Rs 38680.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21758.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

