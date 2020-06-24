GAIL (India) consolidated net profit rises 210.66% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 5.99% to Rs 17922.79 croreNet profit of GAIL (India) rose 210.66% to Rs 4728.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1522.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.99% to Rs 17922.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19065.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 43.94% to Rs 9422.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6545.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.83% to Rs 72508.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 76189.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales17922.7919065.47 -6 72508.4276189.89 -5 OPM %15.869.21 -12.4512.69 - PBDT4238.592714.11 56 12509.1011497.83 9 PBT3598.702226.82 62 10428.949831.19 6 NP4728.371522.02 211 9422.056545.74 44
