GAIL (India) consolidated net profit rises 210.66% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.99% to Rs 17922.79 crore

Net profit of GAIL (India) rose 210.66% to Rs 4728.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1522.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.99% to Rs 17922.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19065.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.94% to Rs 9422.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6545.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.83% to Rs 72508.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 76189.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

