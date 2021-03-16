GAIL (India) Ltd down for fifth straight session

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 142.5, down 0.73% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 90.89% in last one year as compared to a 66.58% rally in NIFTY and a 76.03% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

GAIL (India) Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 142.5, down 0.73% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 14937. The Sensex is at 50477.79, up 0.16%.GAIL (India) Ltd has added around 6.03% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19322.9, down 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 101.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 332.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 141, down 0.56% on the day. GAIL (India) Ltd jumped 90.89% in last one year as compared to a 66.58% rally in NIFTY and a 76.03% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 10.89 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)