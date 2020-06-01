GAIL (India) Ltd gains for fifth session

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 94.1, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 47.35% in last one year as compared to a 18.21% drop in NIFTY and a 19.76% drop in the Nifty Energy.

GAIL (India) Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 94.1, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.2% on the day, quoting at 9886.95. The Sensex is at 33565.8, up 3.52%. GAIL (India) Ltd has risen around 0.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13060.5, up 2.97% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 69.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 134.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.25 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

