GAIL (India) Ltd up for third consecutive session

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 89.9, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 49.17% in last one year as compared to a 20.36% slide in NIFTY and a 21.45% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

GAIL (India) Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 89.9, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.41% on the day, quoting at 9446.15. The Sensex is at 32063.77, up 1.45%. GAIL (India) Ltd has gained around 0.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12715.95, up 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 71.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 136.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 89.5, up 1.3% on the day. GAIL (India) Ltd is down 49.17% in last one year as compared to a 20.36% slide in NIFTY and a 21.45% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 7.93 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)