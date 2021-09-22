GAIL (India) official meets senior executives of Adnoc Group at Gastech 2021

GAIL (India)'s director (marketing), E.S. Ranganathan, met senior executives of UAE's Adnoc Group and expressed the desire to explore future opportunities in energy market with them and expand business horizons.

Ranganathan met the officials in Dubai during Gastech 2021 conference.

Gastech, the world's largest exhibition and conference supporting the gas, LNG, hydrogen, and energy industry, is held in Dubai, from 21-23 September 2021.

Ranganathan also met Jonty Shepard, chief operating officer of LNG at BP Plc and discussed opportunities for collaboration and future of LNG market, GAIL (India) posted on Twitter today (22 September).

Further, Ranganathan met Mariam Almaszade, CEO of SOCAR (The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic), and her team and discussed future of energy market and future business opportunities.

Ranganathan also engaged in conversations with Eric Bensaude, MD commercial operations and Anatol Feygin, executive VP/chief commercial officer at US-based Cheniere Energy Inc & team on strengthening the business partnership and new opportunities in energy market.

GAIL (India)'s consolidated net profit soared 226.71% to Rs 2137.75 crore on 44.33% jump in net sales to Rs 17571.45 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) over Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21).

GAIL (India) is an integrated energy company in the hydrocarbon sector and is engaged in gas marketing. The Government of India held 51.45% stake in the company as of 30 June 2021.

Shares of GAIL (India) were down 0.10% at Rs 150. The stock hit a high of Rs 152.15 and a low of Rs 149.40 so far.

