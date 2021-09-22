GAIL (India) official meets senior executives of Adnoc Group at Gastech 2021

-
ALSO READ
GAIL (India) appoints director
RIL, ADNOC join hands for chemical projects at TA'ZIZ in Ruwais
GAIL (India) standalone net profit rises 498.77% in the June 2021 quarter
GAIL (India) consolidated net profit rises 226.71% in the June 2021 quarter
GAIL (India) Q4 PAT declines 47% YoY to Rs 2,486 cr
-
GAIL (India)'s director (marketing), E.S. Ranganathan, met senior executives of UAE's Adnoc Group and expressed the desire to explore future opportunities in energy market with them and expand business horizons.Ranganathan met the officials in Dubai during Gastech 2021 conference.
Gastech, the world's largest exhibition and conference supporting the gas, LNG, hydrogen, and energy industry, is held in Dubai, from 21-23 September 2021.
Ranganathan also met Jonty Shepard, chief operating officer of LNG at BP Plc and discussed opportunities for collaboration and future of LNG market, GAIL (India) posted on Twitter today (22 September).
Further, Ranganathan met Mariam Almaszade, CEO of SOCAR (The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic), and her team and discussed future of energy market and future business opportunities.
Ranganathan also engaged in conversations with Eric Bensaude, MD commercial operations and Anatol Feygin, executive VP/chief commercial officer at US-based Cheniere Energy Inc & team on strengthening the business partnership and new opportunities in energy market.
GAIL (India)'s consolidated net profit soared 226.71% to Rs 2137.75 crore on 44.33% jump in net sales to Rs 17571.45 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) over Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21).
GAIL (India) is an integrated energy company in the hydrocarbon sector and is engaged in gas marketing. The Government of India held 51.45% stake in the company as of 30 June 2021.
Shares of GAIL (India) were down 0.10% at Rs 150. The stock hit a high of Rs 152.15 and a low of Rs 149.40 so far.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU