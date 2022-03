GAIL (India) to consider share buyback on 31th March

The board of GAIL (India) will consider a share buyback on 31 March 2022.

State-owned GAIL (India) is one of the largest natural gas processing & distribution company. The Government of India holds 51.80% stake in the company.

The net profit of GAIL jumped 100.7% to Rs 3780.78 crore on 67% surge in net sales to Rs 26145.09 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Share of GAIL (India) rose 0.44% to settle at Rs 147.65 on Friday.

