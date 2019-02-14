Gajanan Securities Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gajanan Securities Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2018 quarter
5 policemen injured in scuffle during helmet checking drive
Father-son duo sent in police custody over woman's killing
Pune woman's killing: Cops make third arrest from Delhi
Death toll in Maha truck-van collision rises to 11
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Gajanan Securities Services reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 and during the previous quarter ended December 2017.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU